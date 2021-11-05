Fayette County Commission seeking public input for comprehensive plan

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Commission is looking to get citizen input from residents in the county to help with planning the new Fayette County comprehensive plan. A survey is available for Fayette County residents to take that will aid growth in the county.

The survey will ask respondents to pick the five areas most important to them. Some of the areas include land use, housing and infrastructure. Fayette County Commissioner John Brenemen explains why the feedback is so important.

"Without the input of our citizens we won't know what direction that they would like to see us go in or what they would like to see our ten year comprehensive plan look like. One thing that we're going to be doing vs the other commission that built the previous ten year plan. We're going to look at this every two years to make sure we're on track." John Brenemen, Fayette County Commissioner

You can follow this link to take the survey: Fayette County Comprehensive Plan » Survey (hlplanning.com)