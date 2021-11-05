Illinois woman charged in August fire deaths of her 5 kids

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — A woman has been charged with child endangerment in the August fire deaths of her five young children, who she allegedly left in a southwest Illinois apartment without adult supervision. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 34-year-old Sabrina Dunigan of East St. Louis is charged in St. Clair County with five felony counts of endangering the life/health of a child. Dunigan had not surrendered to police or been served with an arrest warrant as of Thursday afternoon. The Belleville News-Democrat reports that charging documents say Dunigan’s five children had been left without adult supervision, which was a proximate cause of their Aug. 6 fire deaths.