Jimmy O. Yang’s Crab Club feasts on Asian American stories

One of the hottest clubs in Hollywood is run by “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Jimmy O. Yang and his producing partners. If you gain entry, you just better know how to eat a Dungeness crab. Yang, whose Netflix holiday rom-com “Love Hard” drops Friday, has been turning the production company he operates with Jessica Gao and Ken Cheng, Crab Club, into a real Hollywood force. Its moniker comes from their regular crab dinners with Asian American friends working in entertainment. Their “club” has become an incubator for TV and film projects told on their terms.