Lone French fisherman left adrift in UK-France fishing spat

GRANVILLE, France (AP) — French fisherman Hermann Outrequin gave up his fishing company job and went independent in 2019 to have more time for his newborn son. But he hadn’t reckoned with the post-Brexit spat about fishing rights between Paris and London. He has just been denied yet another permit to fish in U.K. waters — which account for one third of his regular fishing grounds and include some of the richest. The U.K. licenses are at the center of the dispute following Britain’s split with the European Union earlier this year. Paris says many vessels have been denied permits for waters where they have long sailed. Britain says it’s granted 98% of applications from EU vessels.