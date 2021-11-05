Man convicted of fatal stabbing at sleepover

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A young South Florida man has been convicted of fatally stabbing a 13-year-old boy during a sleepover. The Palm Beach Post reports that a Palm Beach County jury found 21-year-old Corey Johnson guilty Friday of first-degree murder, along with two counts of attempted murder. Johnson was 17 at the time of the slaying but later was indicted on adult charges. Prosecutors say Johnson killed Jovanni Sierra during the March 2018 sleepover after the younger boy made a remark Johnson considered offensive to his Muslim faith. Johnson also attacked 13-year-old Dane Bancroft and his mother, Elaine Simon, during the sleepover at their Palm Beach Gardens home.