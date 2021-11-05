October Teacher of the Month: Anita Pfleger

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- WVVA is proud to partner with Cole Chevy to recognize teachers and students from across the two Virginias.

Our October Teacher of the Month is Anita Pfleger.

Ms. Pfleger has been teaching since she was 20 years old. She says that teaching has been her whole life.

She's been at Mount Tabor Christian School for 25 years, and serves as the school's administrator and principal in addition to teaching.

Ms. Pfleger says she enjoys being with young people, because it gives her a whole different perspective.

"So many kids are facing so many trials that we did not face as young people, and you just want to be there, you want to encourage them, you want to help them," she said. "Everybody encourages me. The kids come, they're great kids. They're helpful as I get older, they help me do this, help me do that, I feel safe here with them. And hopefully they feel safe with me."

We love receiving your nominations. If you know of a student or teacher in need of recognition, let us know!