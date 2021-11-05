Orthodox patriarch leaves hospital, set to return to Turkey

The spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians has been released from a New York hospital and is expected to fly home to Turkey on Sunday after completing a U.S. visit that was extended for a medical procedure. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople left Mount Sinai Medical Center on Friday after spending two nights there. He had a stent installed Wednesday to open up a clogged coronary artery. The 81-year-old Bartholomew had originally been scheduled to return home Wednesday at the end of a 12-day U.S. itinerary. He extended his stay to get additional medical care.