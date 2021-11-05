Palestinians: 13-year-old dies by Israeli fire in West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian health officials say a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed by Israeli fire during clashes in the occupied West Bank. Health officials say he died on Friday from a gunshot wound to the stomach, following clashes with Israeli forces near a northern West Bank village. The army said dozens of Palestinians began hurling rocks at Israeli troops who responded with live fire. The Palestinian Red Crescent medical service says the Israeli army fired live ammunition as well as tear gas and rubber bullets in the violence. No other serious injuries were reported. Clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians are common across the West Bank on Fridays.