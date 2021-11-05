Police: Armed man fatally shot at a North Carolina Walmart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say police have fatally shot an armed man who reportedly pointed a gun at a worker at a Walmart store in North Carolina. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a Twitter post that the man was pronounced dead at a hospital after Friday’s shooting. It said no officers were hurt. A police statement says a security guard at a Walmart in Charlotte told police a man pointed a gun at him and also threatened to shoot officers if they responded. According to authorities, officers shot the man as they approached him because of what they felt was a lethal threat. Officers attempted lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.