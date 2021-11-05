School counselor charged with possessing child porn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia elementary school counselor has been charged with possessing child pornography. News outlets cited documents filed in U.S. District Court that say 42-year-old Todd Roatsey is charged with possession of prepubescent child porn. Roatsey works at Pinch Elementary in Kanawha County. He was named West Virginia’s Elementary School Counselor of the Year in 2016. Kanawha County Schools spokeswoman Briana Warner said Roatsey remains employed, but has not been at the school since Oct. 27. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported it wasn’t able to reach Roatsey for comment. He’s being held at the South Central Regional Jail. It wasn’t clear if he has a lawyer.