State Dept. names new coordinator on ‘Havana Syndrome’ cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has named a new coordinator for its investigation into cases of so-called Havana Syndrome. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced Jonathan Moore will oversee the task force investigating brain injuries that have been reported by hundreds of diplomats and intelligence officers. Retired diplomat Pamela Spratlen left the task force in September after facing criticism from some victims. Investigators have been studying a growing number of reported cases of possible exposure to microwaves or other forms of directed energy. The Biden administration has been under pressure to determine who or what is responsible.