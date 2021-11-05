Staying quiet, warming up a tad through the weekend

Conditions should stay fair this evening as high pressure continues to be the dominant influence over our weather pattern.

We'll see increasing cloud cover overnight, but should otherwise stay dry, and temps will be cold again, falling into the upper 20s and low 30s. Frost is looking likely overnight, so make sure to bring sensitive plants indoors and cover them up if need be!

As low pressure hugs the coastline, we'll see a lot of cloud cover push in from the southeast. Most of us will stay dry through Saturday, but we could see a stray shower or sprinkle pop-up tomorrow. Highs will be a tad warmer, topping off in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow night will feature more passing clouds, the slim chance for a stray shower, and low temps in the 30s. Sunday will bring much of the same- with low pressure still close by, we'll still see lots of clouds sticking around, but we should stay mainly fair. More sunshine looks to emerge into early next week, and we'll get a warm-up as well!