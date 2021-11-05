Summers County and Woodrow Wilson claim sectional volleyball titles

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Two more local schools claimed sectional titles on the volleyball court on Thursday.

CLASS A REGION 3 SECTION 1: James Monroe 0 - Summers County 3

The Bobcats are sectional champions for the second year in a row. Both Summers County and James Monroe advance to regional play.

CLASS AAA REGION 3 SECTION 2: Greenbrier East 0 - Woodrow Wilson 3

The Flying Eagles are the sectional champion. Both Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East advance to regional play.