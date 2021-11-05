Temperatures gradually climb throughout the weekend

Highs should be slightly warmer than yesterday in the upper 40s and 50s for most. A mix of sun and clouds are expected with dry conditions overall all thanks to high pressure moving in.

Overnight we stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Thanks to the little bit of cloud cover we are calling for patchy frost overnight (clouds help limit frost potential). Again keep the pets indoors though and still cover outdoor plants because lows tonight and Saturday night will be below freezing in the 20s and 30s.

Tomorrow we remain dry with partly sunny skies. We continue to have high pressure be our main weather maker even throughout much of next week. This means we will stay dry! A few clouds are possible to come in (especially for the eastern half of our viewing area) all thanks to a low pressure system that is hugging the east coast.

Temperatures will continue to climb! Throughout this weekend, the majority of the viewing area will be in the 50s. Even some 60s are possible as early on Saturday in the low elevations. More 60s are possible on Sunday as highs head into the mid-upper 50s and low 60s.

Don't forget about Daylight Saving Time on Sunday! Clocks FALL BACK one hour starting at 2AM.

Next week we keep up with the 60s throughout the viewing area and low temperatures eventually warm back up too!