UN rights body opens urgent session in wake of Sudan coup

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body is holding an urgent session about Sudan after a military coup there nearly two weeks ago. Britain, the United States, Germany and Norway are leading a push to commission an expert to monitor the situation in Sudan. The Human Rights Council debate on Friday is taking place while the United Nations still recognizes the ambassador from the deposed Sudanese government as the country’s official representative in Geneva. The push for a human rights expert comes amid mounting pressure on Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the forces loyal to him who dissolved Sudan’s transitional government and detained other government officials and political leaders in the Oct. 25 coup.