UNC Chapel Hill trustees set new power, pitch higher tuition

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The board of trustees at North Carolina’s flagship university has given itself new power over highly paid faculty appointments in the aftermath of controversy over tenure for a Black journalism professor. Their proposal was approved by UNC System President Peter Hans last week and by the full board at its meeting on Thursday. The change puts the chancellor, not deans, in charge of appointments longer than three years paid $100,000 or more. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill also proposed increases in student costs for tuition, housing and dining, which still need approval by the Board of Governors.