W.Va. Senator walks to Washington D.C. to urge passage of infrastructure bill



UPDATE: According to House leadership, a vote on the social spending bill has been delayed, but a vote on the infrastructure bill is still expected to take place on Friday.

-------------------



SLAB FORK, W.Va. (WVVA) A vote could come as early as Friday on two of President Joe Biden's top agenda items.



One measure under consideration is a 1.75 trillion dollar spending bill that would create universal Pre-K, assist families with child care, and extend the enhanced Child Tax Credit for another year. The other bill is a 550 billion dollar infrastructure bill that would bring investments in water, sewer, broadband, and roads to the Mountain State.



While it's not clear yet whether the two measures have the votes to pass, W.Va. Senator David 'Bugs' Stover said he is walking all the way to Washington D.C. to raise awareness over the need for the infrastructure bill.



WVVA News caught up with the Senator as he crossed into Raleigh County on the Coalfields Expressway Friday morning.



"What it's going to do is build this road to Virginia in the next couple of years instead of waiting for who knows how many years. It's going to build roads, sewer, and water systems."



As of Friday afternoon, there were still a lot of last minute negotiations underway to secure votes for both bills. Sen. Joe Manchin has strong objections to the spending bill's size and scope.



"People are concerned. They're concerned about inflation and they're concerned about the debt," said Sen. Manchin in an interview with NBC News earlier in the week.



Sen. Manchin was blocked by climate change activists on Friday morning while attempting to leave his boat home in Washington D.C. In addition to concerns over inflation and spending, he has also raised concerns over the climate change provisions in the bill.



They are concerns Sen. Stover shares. "Manchin said we need to go slow on this and we shouldn't be doing it be reconciliation. We should be asking if we have the money and he's right."



When it comes to the infrastructure bill; however, Stover, who is in his 70s, said he won't stop walking until the legislation passes.



"I have four stents and a new pacemaker. But if I don't get there, I'd rather fall off the side of the road than the couch."



If passed, the social spending bill would have to be reconciled with the Senate while the infrastructure bill could go to the President's desk.