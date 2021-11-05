WVa families of grandparents, grandkids can get vouchers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says grandparents who are the primary caregivers for their grandchildren ages 5 to 11 can receive a $150 school voucher if they are vaccinated against COVID-19. The program is through the Healthy Grandfamilies vaccination incentive program. To receive a voucher, the family must be enrolled in West Virginia State University’s Healthy Grandfamilies program at healthygrandfamilies.com. All vaccine-eligible members of the family must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vouchers can be used for school supplies.