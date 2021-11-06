Climate goal: Money for poor nations; less emissions by rich

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — As this year’s U.N. climate talks go into their second week, negotiations on key topics are inching forward. Officials are upbeat about the prospects for tangible progress in the fight against global warming. But it remains to be seen whether officials can agree on a series of draft decisions that ministers would then have to finalize during the second week. The key areas that negotiators are working on include the conference’s main statement on climate issues; how climate change financing will get to poor countries; what rules to make about carbon markets; and how transparent and rigorous national efforts on reducing emissions will be.