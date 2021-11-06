Coastal North Carolina braces for high wind, rains, flooding

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities prepared for an eastern North Carolina storm this weekend that’s anticipated to bring coastal flooding to low-lying areas due to high winds and heavy rains. The National Weather Service says up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain could fall through Sunday along the Outer Banks and south toward Morehead City and Topsail Island. The rain and wind combination should cause significant ocean overwash of N.C. Highway 12 and flood coastal properties. The weather service posted flooding and high wind warnings and advisories within the region. The state Department of Transportation says it’s ready to address overwash problems.