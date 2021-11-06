Graham Cheer has series of firsts as they compete in Richmond this weekend

It's a series of first for the Graham High School Cheer team as they mount in Richmond this weekend for the Virginia High School League Class 2 Cheerleading competition.

Coaches telling WVVA's News Director, Wes Armstead that it is a first for both this particular set of cheerleaders and a first for them as first year coaches.

Competition this weekend is made all the more special as the coaches who are former cheerleaders themselves happen to be sisters.

Head Coach Courtney Schilling says winning this weekend will all come down to execution but after the dismount she hopes the biggest take away for the girls is the memories made.