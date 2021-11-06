Johnson, Thornton lead James Madison to 51-14 win

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cole Johnson threw for four touchdowns, Kris Thornton caught four TDs and James Madison beat Campbell 51-14. Johnson and Thornton connected on three touchdown passes. Johnson finished with 259 yards on 11-of-21 passing while Thornton made eight catches for 142 yards. The Dukes led 10-7 after the first quarter then scored 17 second-quarter points. By the time Johnson added an 8-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter, the Dukes were up 36-7. Caleb Snead had 198 yards on 11 catches, both single-game school records for Campbell.