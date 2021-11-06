Rescuers in west Australia search for man attacked by sharks

SYDNEY (AP) — Rescue services in western Australia are searching for a man who was attacked by multiple sharks. Two teenagers on a boat saw what they believed was a shark attack at Port Beach in the suburb of Perth on Saturday morning and alerted other swimmers to get out of the sea and called emergency services. Police were unable to confirm how many sharks were involved in the attack but Western Australia police said it was at least one. Some reports quoting witnesses said the attack involved a White shark and a Tiger shark. Police say the 57-year-old man was a regular at the beach. A police inspector praised the two teenagers for reacting quickly and waving other people to get out of the sea.