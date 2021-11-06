Skip to Content

Sanders throws 2 TDs passes, No. 11 Oklahoma State tops WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Spencer Sanders threw two touchdown passes, No. 11 Oklahoma State had eight sacks and the Cowboys beat West Virginia 24-3 on Saturday. Oklahoma State (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 11 CFP) has won seven straight over the Mountaineers (4-5, 2-4). The Cowboys pushed around West Virginia’s offensive line all game. Devin Harper and Brock Martin had two sacks apiece for the Cowboys. West Virginia, which compiled 492 total yards in a win over Iowa State last week, was limited to 133 total yards Saturday, including 17 yards on the ground against the Big 12′s top rushing defense.

Associated Press

