Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Georgetown Prep, Md. 17, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 7
Glenvar 54, Giles 6
Maret, D.C. 40, Flint Hill School 6
Potomac School 40, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 7
St. Albans, D.C. 14, Episcopal 10
St. Christopher’s 48, Collegiate-Richmond 14
Twin Valley 36, Hurley 28
Varina 7, Highland Springs 6
Woodbridge 16, Gar-Field 6
Yorktown 23, Washington-Lee 9
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com