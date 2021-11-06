Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

Saturday's Scores

6:31 pm Virginia sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Georgetown Prep, Md. 17, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 7

Glenvar 54, Giles 6

Maret, D.C. 40, Flint Hill School 6

Potomac School 40, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 7

St. Albans, D.C. 14, Episcopal 10

St. Christopher’s 48, Collegiate-Richmond 14

Twin Valley 36, Hurley 28

Varina 7, Highland Springs 6

Woodbridge 16, Gar-Field 6

Yorktown 23, Washington-Lee 9

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

