Warmer temperatures are on the way

Today we experienced slightly cooler than average temperatures with most topping off in the upper 40s and 50s. There were some clouds that moved through the area as well thanks to a storm system off the Carolina coastline. Passing clouds will continue to move through the area overnight and temperatures will dip down into the 20s and 30s.

Mostly sunny skies return for your Sunday and temperatures should rise into the 50s for most. Highs will top off in the 60s and maybe even the 70s for some during the early and middle parts of next week. High pressure will keep us dry with mainly sunny conditions.

Rain chances return towards the end of the week as our next storm system approaches. That will also bring below-average temperatures with it. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 11 pm.