WVVA employees earn awards at Associated Press Broadcasters Awards

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va (WVVA) - Two employees at WVVA-TV came home with awards from the 2020 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards on Saturday. Beckley reporter Annie Moore won second place for 'Best Spot News' for her work on her story titled "40-Year-Old Cold Case Solved".

Jared Morrison from the promotions department also came home with some awards. He won first place for 'Best News Promo' for his work on the "Election Night Coverage" promo. He also won first place for 'Best Station Promo' for his work on the "Here For You" promo.

Congratulations Annie and Jared for all your hard work. We appreciate all that you do.