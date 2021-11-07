Bomb threats investigated at Brown, Columbia, Cornell

Ithaca, N.Y. (AP) — Bomb threats at three Ivy League college campuses caused evacuations and police investigations, with at least one school saying the threat there was unfounded. Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities alerted students to the threats. Authorities at Columbia said the campus buildings had been cleared Sunday evening. In Ithaca, New York, Cornell police cordoned off the center of campus on Sunday after receiving a call that bombs were placed in four buildings. Brown University officials in Providence, Rhode Island, sent a text alert to students that said police were investigating “multiple buildings on campus involving a bomb threat.”