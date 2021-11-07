Democrats facing tough slog in 2022 governor’s races

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are increasingly optimistic about flipping governor’s offices in key battleground states next year. The GOP is buoyed by President Joe Biden’s sagging approval ratings, Democratic infighting in Congress and better-than-expected results in elections in Virginia and New Jersey. Democrats were already battling historical precedent dictating that the party that captures the White House struggles in subsequent elections and a 27-23 GOP advantage in occupying governor’s offices nationwide. Democrats insist the national political landscape could shift before November 2022, and see some of their own pickup opportunities in top races.