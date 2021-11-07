German police: Train attacker stabbed passengers ‘at random’

VIENNA (AP) — Police in Germany say a 27-year-old man who stabbed four people on a German high-speed train apparently attacked his victims “at random” and showed signs of mental illness. Police and investigators told reporters Sunday that the attacker’s intentions are still unclear, but there is no indication of a terrorist motive. Shortly before 9 a.m. on Saturday, police received a call alerting them that a man with a knife was attacking passengers on a train traveling from Regensburg to Nuremberg in southeastern Germany. The suspect, who was born in Syria and came to Germany in 2014, was arrested “without resistance” when police entered the train in nearby Seubersdorf.