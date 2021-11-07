Houston leaders seek clues for concert mishap that killed 8

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say they plan to watch video, interview witnesses and review concert protocols to determine how eight people died at a Houston music festival when fans suddenly surged toward the stage to watch rapper Travis Scott. City officials say they are in the early stages of investigating the pandemonium that unfolded Friday evening at Astroworld, a sold-out, two-day event in NRG Park. An estimated 50,000 people were in attendance. The dead ranged in age from 14 to 27, and 13 people were still hospitalized Saturday. Mayor Sylvester Turner says it’s too early to draw conclusions about what went wrong. Witnesses say the crowd surged toward the stage squeezing fans so tightly together that some could not breathe or move their arms.