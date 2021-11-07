Iraqi prime minister survives assassination bid with drones

BAGHDAD (AP) — The Iraqi government says Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has survived an assassination attempt with an armed drone and is unharmed. In a statement released Sunday, the government said an explosives-laden drone tried to hit al-Kadhimi’s home in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone area. Residents of Baghdad heard the sound of an explosion followed by gunfire from the direction of the Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and government offices. The attack marks a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results. Seven of al-Kadhimi’s security guards were injured in the attack, Iraqi officials say.