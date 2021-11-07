Nationwide polio eradication campaign starts in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban-run Afghan public health ministry has announced the start of a four-day nationwide polio vaccination campaign aimed at inoculating children under age 5. For the past three years before taking control of Afghanistan, the Taliban had barred U.N.-organized vaccination teams from doing door-to-door campaigns in parts of the country under their control. The group apparently was suspicious the team members could be spies for the previous government or the West. Because of the ban and ongoing fighting, some 3.3 million children over the past three years have not been vaccinated. The Taliban made the announcement Sunday and the program begins Monday.