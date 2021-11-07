Poland’s Health Ministry backs abortion after woman’s death

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Health Ministry has issued instructions to doctors confirming that it is legal to end a pregnancy when the woman’s health or life is in danger. The document comes in reaction to the hospital death of a young mother whose pregnancy had medical problems. Her family said doctors held off performing an abortion even though her fetus had severe medical problems. Angered Poles held nationwide protests over the weekend, blaming her death on Poland’s restrictive abortion law. Women’s rights activists say the new law has chilling effect on doctors. The ministry said Sunday it is in line with the law to terminate a pregnancy when the woman’s health or life is in danger.