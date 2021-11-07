Storm closes section of NC barrier islands’ road to mainland

HATTERAS, N.C. (AP) — A weekend storm at the North Carolina coast closed a section of the only road linking Hatteras Island to the mainland. The state Department of Transportation said that N.C. Highway 12 was closed Sunday from Rodanthe north to the Marc Basnight Bridge at Oregon Inlet due to ocean overwash that breached dunes protecting the road. It’s not uncommon for portions of N.C. 12 to be impassable during a hurricane or other significant storm. The weather service posted coastal flood and high wind warnings for the Outer Banks, and said significant flooding also was expected along the southern Pamlico Sound and lower Neuse River.