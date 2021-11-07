Temperatures are on the rise with sunny skies

Today was a gorgeous fall day across the Two Virginias. Most topped off in the 50s and a few reached the 60s with mainly sunny conditions. We will stay dry and mainly clear overnight with most dropping down into the 30s. With calm winds and some areas dropping below freezing, some patchy frost is possible again tonight.

As we head into the workweek, high pressure will continue to sit right over us leading to mainly sunny conditions. This will also allow temperatures to warm above average into the 60s for most but a few areas could get into the 70s. If Bluefield gets up to 70, it'll be the first time in the 70s since October 24th.

Changes come late in the week when our next storm system looks to move through. That will bring rain, cooler temperatures, and possibly some snow with it. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 11 pm.