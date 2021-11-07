Top Republicans bullish on 2022 prospects after Virginia win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republicans this weekend projected newfound confidence about their chances of retaking control of Congress in 2022 at the first large party gathering since they claimed major victories in Tuesday’s off-year elections. The mood was jubilant at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas, where potential future presidential candidates worked to woo some of the party’s biggest and most influential donors. Those appearing included former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov, Chris Christie, as well as candidates running for Congress and governor next year.