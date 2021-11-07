Va. police: 2 dead after fatal crash and shooting by trooper

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say two people are dead when a fatal crash on an interstate unfolded into an physical altercation between a fleeing driver and a trooper. Police say the trooper shot the driver Saturday after the driver assaulted him near Interstate 664 in Suffolk. The other death occurred earlier when the driver’s car overturned near an exit ramp, killing a passenger identified as Amity Jo Grey of Newport News. Police named the driver as Brian Michael Price of Chesapeake. The situation began in Newport News when city officers were trying to pull over the vehicle. The trooper is on leave pending an investigation.