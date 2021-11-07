Virginia Gov.-elect Youngkin releases tax information

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has disclosed summaries of recent tax returns that show the substantial amounts of income he made and has given away. The Washington Post received from Youngkin’s campaign summaries of returns over the past five years. The disclosure came a few days after the former private equity firm executive defeated Democratic rival Terry McAuliffe. The spreadsheets show he made $127 million during those five years and gave nearly $53 million to charity. The campaigns had made commitments months ago to The Associated Press to disclose at least some information from recent tax returns before the Nov. 2 election, but that didn’t happen.