From ground to sky, US condo collapse probe gaining steam

From the soils underground to eyes in the sky, officials say the federal probe into the deadly collapse of a Florida condominium building is gaining steam but is far from completion. The National Institute of Standards and Technology did not provide any firm timetable at a meeting Monday for results on the cause of the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South building. The disaster killed 98 people but officials say public expectations for a swift conclusion are misguided. Armed with $22 million from Congress, NIST has created six separate teams of experts to examine the disaster.