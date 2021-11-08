Hampton opens campaign against Mid-Atlantic Christian

Mid-Atlantic Christian vs. Hampton (0-0)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hampton Pirates are set to battle the Mustangs of Mid-Atlantic Christian. Hampton went 11-14 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton went 1-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Pirates offense put up 68.8 points per contest across those five contests.

