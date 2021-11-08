High pressure parks over our area for the start of the work week

High pressure keeps us rain free for the first half of the work week.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 30s for most with a few 20s sprinkled in. We will be warmer today with highs in the 60s. Lots of sunshine today and winds coming out of the northwest at 5 MPH.

Overnight calm winds are with us and temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s under mostly clear skies.

Clouds will increase tomorrow all thanks to a weak system up to our north passing by. This may bring a stray shower for the northern half of our area Tuesday night, but the majority of us will remain dry.

The warmest day this work week will be tomorrow as highs climb into the upper 60s and 70s. We hold into the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday before a strong frontal system swings through on Friday.

Widespread showers will start to build in Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 50s, but overnight lows drop into the 30s. By Saturday some upslope rain will interact with the cold temperatures bringing the opportunity for rain/snow. Light, mountain snow showers are possible on Sunday. Not everyone will see the winter precipitation this weekend, but all of us will experience the cold temperatures. Highs on Saturday and Sunday in the 40s with lows in the 20s.