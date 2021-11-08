Houston concert deaths spur calls for independent review

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston police and fire departments were deeply involved in safety measures for the music festival where a surging crowd killed eight people. Now the city’s police department is leading the criminal investigation into how the deadly chaos erupted during a performance by rapper Travis Scott. A prominent local official is calling for a separate, independent review of the tragedy. Experts in crowd safety say an investigation by neutral outsiders could help the city avoid potential conflicts and promote transparency. Police and fire officials played key roles in crowd control measures, on-site security staffing and the emergency response at the Astroworld festival on Friday night.