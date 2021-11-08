Hurley, Virginia denied help from FEMA

HURLEY, Va. (WVVA) -- Last week it was revealed that FEMA is denying the disaster relief request for the people who live in Hurley.

The town was devastated on August 30th by flash flooding when over 7 inches of rain fell in a short time. Flooding damaged around 200 homes and washed out roadways and bridges.

Several people lost everything they owned and the recovery process has been slow. Many still remain homeless and the message has been clear: they need help and now federal help is being delayed.

Several weeks ago, I talked with Yvonne Rife, a resident of Hurley, Virginia who watched her possessions get washed away by the floodwaters. She said at the time, "help can't wait".

"It is kind of a hopeless situation right now. Like I said, I just cant think about it because I get too upset. And we need help!" Yvonne Rife - Hurley resident

Here we are weeks later and many are still saying "we need help". With FEMA announcing its denial of relief, many don't know what to do.

Mary Asbury who had her home washed away says she can't believe that so many people lost everything and nobody is wanting to help.

Asbury shared her story with me about the day the water raged.

"It just kept raining and me and my son was there and I went out to the backyard to move the table because it's close to the creek. When I came back in, he comes out the front door and he says we're going to have to get out of the house and by the time I came out it was already up to the steps." Mary Asbury - Hurley resident

While FEMA assistance isn't on the horizon right now, United Way of Southwest Virginia is helping victims, raising around a quarter of a million dollars so far. If FEMA doesn't reverse its decision, millions will be needed.

"It's disappointing that FEMA has their own mechanisms for making those decisions. It does worry me that sometimes rural localities may have large and significant damage but they're not as densely populated as places like New Orleans with Hurricane Katrina." Travis Staton - President & CEO | United Way of Southwest Virginia

The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors is appealing the denial forcing FEMA to re-visit their decision. Travis Staton, President of United Way of Southwest Virginia, says that he is sad with FEMA's decision, but they will continue to keep their heads up and work hard to do what they can.

Without help from FEMA, United Way is going to need much more money to help Hurley's flood victims. They are hoping for more local donations. If you can help, go to www.unitedwayswva.org and click on the "Hurley, VA Flooding Relief" tab on the top of your screen.