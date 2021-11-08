Kuwait government resigns for the second time this year

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s government has resigned for the second time this year, underscoring the political problems plaguing the small, oil-rich nation. The state-run KUNA news agency said Kuwait’s ruler, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, received the government’s resignation notice Monday. However, the report did not say whether Sheikh Nawaf would accept the resignation. The government previously resigned in January. On Sunday, Sheikh Nawaf granted an amnesty to opposition political members in part to resolve the ongoing deadlock in the country’s government.