NKU opens season against Wheeling Jesuit

Wheeling Jesuit vs. Northern Kentucky (0-0)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Kentucky Norse are set to battle the Cardinals of Division II Wheeling Jesuit. Northern Kentucky went 14-11 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky went 2-3 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Norse offense put up 70.6 points per contest across those five contests.

