Norfolk State begins campaign against Bridgewater (VA)

Bridgewater (VA) vs. Norfolk State (0-0)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Norfolk State Spartans are set to battle the Eagles of Division III Bridgewater (VA). Norfolk State went 17-8 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State went 5-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Spartans scored 64.2 points per matchup across those nine contests.

