Poland reinforces security on Belarus border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials say Poland is stepping up security at its border with Belarus, on the European Union’s eastern border, following reports that a large group of migrants is headed there. Since the summer Poland has been under increasing pressure from migrants from the Middle East and Africa trying to cross into the EU from Belarus. Warsaw and the EU say it’s an organized action by Belarus’ government aimed at destabilizing the bloc in retaliation for Western sanctions. Poland’s Border Guard has reported incidents of hostile behaviour and threats by Belarusian forces directed across the border at Polish forces.