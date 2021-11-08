Police: 1 person killed in Alaska grocery store shooting

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Fairbanks police say a man who turned himself into police minutes after a shooting at a grocery store that left one man dead has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police say surveillance video shows a man arriving at a Safeway store Sunday and shooting a 41-year-old man leaving the store. Another man inside the store was shot in the foot. The gunman is seen briefly in the store before leaving by the same entrance he came in. Police found a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun in the store and multiple firearm magazines and multiple spent and unspent 9 mm rounds. Police haven’t identified the motive. Joshua Eric Butcher has been arrested. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.