Police: 2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-95

Virginia State Police say two people were killed in a crash when a car headed the wrong way in northbound lanes of Interstate 95 struck another car. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Authorities responded to the scene of the crash in Prince George County around 10:45 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a Toyota Yaris, Kimberly Sawicki of Ormond Beach, Florida, died at the scene. Police say the driver of a northbound Honda CRV, Cecilia Suesmith of Woodbridge, also died from her injuries. Prince George Animal Control removed two dogs that were traveling in the Honda. One dog was fatally injured. It’s not yet clear how the Toyota entered the northbound lanes of the highway.